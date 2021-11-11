My name is Mary Wells and I am a student at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School.
I am in the 11th grade and I enjoy being at school, but COVID-19 has hit us hard, and our school is definitely not the same as it was before.
I was a freshman the year we were taken out of school halfway through our second semester, and at the time I would have never thought that we would not get back together until my junior year. I was thinking we were just going to have an extended summer, and if I am going to be honest, I was happy about it.
Then school turned into online school for almost a year — being at home and isolated from all of my friends was a huge adjustment. This was a big struggle for me because I had never done school online, and I always had my teacher there to answer any questions I had. This was a huge change for me and suddenly learning became more difficult than it had ever been before.
Now coming back to school is good. I am glad we are able to all be in school together again, and am so happy to be with my teachers everyday. This, however, does not mean that school is the same as it used to be. When we were out of school for so long and trying to do all of our schooling online, many of the things we were supposed to learn were missed or skipped over.
Last year teachers were trying to simplify everything they could because of how overwhelming and difficult school was for us virtually. Now our teachers are having to re-teach a lot of things we were supposed to have learned over the past two years. At times this can be very frustrating as well as for my teachers. We are all doing the best we can to try to make school as normal as possible and push through.
Also, there is still a strict COVID-19 protocol we must follow at school everyday. We must always wear our masks unless on a break or at lunch. We must always maintain social distance. These are only a few examples of how the school is trying to keep us safe. Because of these rules, the administration has a tighter hold on us to make sure we are following the rules. This takes away segments of our freedom we used to have. I have noticed that since all of these rules have been put in place, many students have been “acting out” more — such as with recent “Devious Licks” when people were vandalizing bathrooms and other school property.
There are so many changes and so much going on that people are starting to become tired of all the protocols. I remember when I would go into school prior to COVID-19, it would make me feel better and the atmosphere would most always be uplifting but now it feels the complete opposite. We have lost our way — independence and individuality have suffered.
I do not think that we will ever go back to the place we were before COVID-19, and I feel our school systems will forever be changed because of it. My hope is that we all keep working toward school becoming something familiar as it was and making it a more positive place to be while also keeping everyone safe.