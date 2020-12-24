Kenansville, NC (28349)

Today

Showers in the morning with strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.