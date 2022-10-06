If there is one thing that I have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that I greatly prefer the classroom experience rather than online learning.

This year feels like the first year that most of my classes are getting back to normal. We are spending less time online, and teachers are more interactive with their students after having to spend two interrupted years fully online or partially so because of Covid protocols.

Siana James is a 10th grade student at James Kenan High School.