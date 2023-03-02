Why did the North Carolina House vote overwhelmingly to toughen penalties for those engaged in violent rioting? I’ll let Rep. Abe Jones of Wake County sum it up: “I despise somebody who would go out and tear up another person’s property that they didn’t pay for and take advantage of a situation — sometimes a very good protest — and then flip it.”

Rep. Jones, a former Superior Court judge, was one of several Democrats to vote for House Bill 40, which prevailed on a 75-43 vote. Its primary sponsors include House Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County; Republican Charlie Miller, who is also a Brunswick County deputy sheriff; Republican John Sauls, a minister from Lee County; and Democrat Shelly Willingham, a veteran lawmaker and business consultant from Edgecombe County.

John Hood is columnist for Carolina Journal a John Locke Foundation board member.