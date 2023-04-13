North Carolina remains a political battleground. Although Republicans have won most recent statewide contests and retained majorities in legislative seats and county commissions, they usually lose gubernatorial races. Moreover, many of the GOP’s statewide wins were by small margins.

Based on electoral outcomes, I think a fair way to describe us is a competitive state with a reddish lean. Other data point in a similar direction. North Carolinians are more likely than the average state electorate to describe themselves as politically conservative, for example, but aren’t nearly as likely as Mississippians or Alabamians to do so.