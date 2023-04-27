The three most-trusted social institutions in North Carolina are the military, the police and small business. Make of that what you will.

Last month, the polling unit of High Point University presented respondents with a list of 15 institutions. Mirroring a long-running Gallup question for the nation as a whole, HPU asked whether North Carolinians had “a great deal, quite a lot, some, or very little” trust in each of the institutions.