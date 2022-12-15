Most of the nine justices on the United States Supreme Court espouse some version of the originalist school of constitutional interpretation. Starting early next year, most of the seven justices on the North Carolina Supreme Court will be originalists, too.

I know many politicians and activists find these developments worrisome. Some are in a panic. They ought not to be. Contrary to what they assume or have been told, originalists do not believe the Founders got everything right when they wrote the federal constitution in 1787, or that North Carolina’s constitution should never change. Originalists don’t reflexively oppose all modifications to the structure and operations of government, or think the same policies that served our needs a hundred years ago will inevitably do the same today.