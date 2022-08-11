One of the consequences of writing a syndicated column on politics and public policy for more than a quarter of a century is that I am constantly told what I think and why I think it.

You may find this consequence perplexing. Isn’t my job here to tell readers what I think and why I think it? Sure. But most readers aren’t passive recipients of information. They listen critically and answer back, even if only in their heads. Some go further. They write me, call me or send letters or comments to the newspapers that run my column.

John Hood is a columnist for the John Locke Foundation and its former chairman.