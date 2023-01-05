When COVID-19 first struck North Carolina nearly three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper responded with a series of executive orders that closed or limited the operations of schools, businesses, public amenities, and even churches. Cooper’s attempt to regulate worship services didn’t survive legal challenge, but most of his other pandemic policies stayed in place for quite a long time — and were often stricter than the policies enforced in nearby states.

You may believe the governor’s approach was wise. You’d have some evidence for your belief. COVID deaths per capita have been lower in North Carolina than in, say, South Carolina or Tennessee. And while the state’s economy took a huge hit during 2020, it bounced back quickly. Since the beginning of 2020, North Carolina’s economy has grown by an average inflation-adjusted rate of 2.8%, higher than the Southeastern average of 2.1%.