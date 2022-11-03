In 2019, 28% of North Carolina eighth-graders lacked even basic reading skills and 29% lacked basic skills in math. Only about a third were proficient in these core subjects.

Regardless of region, sector, party, or ideology, no one was satisfied with the 2019 results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the gold standard in independent evaluation of student learning. We all knew that without higher levels of reading and math proficiency, North Carolina’s economy would be smaller, our families poorer, and our communities weaker. We knew that while the schools of many other states were worse, North Carolina’s could still be better.