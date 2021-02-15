Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin affecting Duplin County. For the North East Cape Fear River...including Chinquapin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin. * From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding adjacent to the river and its tributaries is expected. River access docks are impacted as well. &&