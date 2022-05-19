My name is Mary Wells and I am a junior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School.
This past year has definitely been one I will cherish and remember forever. It was full of great memories, new experiences, and friendships that I will never forget. Our school has never felt more united and like a family than any other time I have been in school.
Being a student at North Duplin feels like being a part of a big close-knit family. You could say it is because North Duplin is such a small school, so everyone knows everybody’s business. But I think there is much more to it than that.
Our teachers are the heart of our school and are connected to every student here. They are what makes this school feel more than just a place you come to learn and work. They make this school feel like home and feel like a place you can go to where people care about you.
Teachers here don’t just teach, they go above and beyond to be there for us. They don’t just teach us how to read or how to solve equations, they also teach us important life lessons that will prepare us for our future. They prepare us in the best way for any thing life may throw at us in our lives outside of school and our lives after high school.
They are there to talk to us about anything and are there for us if we need help. Our teachers want what is best for us and they let us know that they want us to succeed. Therefore, teachers aren’t the only people rooting for us. Our coaches and administration also play a big part in this as well.
Our coaches talk with our athletes and mentor them in not just the sports they play. They help athletes get better at their sport by putting in extra time outside of school and they provide them huge opportunities to gain more knowledge in the sport they play as well.
Our coaches stick up for our athletes and students and check in on them if anything is going on outside of school. They also help students play sports they want to play, but might not otherwise be able to. They go out of their way to pick players up and bring them to practice and do little things that mean so much but to others may seem small.
The administration at our school helps to reward students for their hard work and plan fun things for us to do when school gets tough. They also help guide us to be as successful as possible and meet our future goals.
Our teachers, coaches, and administrators are what makes our school what it is. They are what brings us all together and they are what makes every student feel loved and cared for.
Everyone has been through so much these past few years, but North Duplin has come out of this better than it has ever been before. It is all because of our staff is holding us all together.