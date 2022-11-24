Ayannah Davis

Recently, high school sports fans have experienced a change that we all anticipated but hoped would never come. After a frightening incident at a football game, the Duplin County Board of Education decided it was best to put forth an effort to make sporting events safer. These efforts include metal detectors, extra law enforcement, and clear bags or bag checks, and an active crisis portion of our Emergency Action Plan for Athletics.

High school sports are a big part of the high school experience. They allow students to show school spirit, support their athletes, and engage in social interaction. Students should not have to worry about their safety at a high school sporting event, and neither should their families.

Ayannah Davis is a senior at East Duplin High School.