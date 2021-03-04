I have always heard that senior year would be the best year of your high school experience.
As a graduating senior, I find myself agreeing with this statement. Not because of prom or graduation, but because it is the year where you sit back and think of everything you have gone through and all the memories you’ve made getting to this point.
Looking back, I remember wishing time would go by faster so that I could experience things like prom and graduation and everything that my senior year would have to offer.
However, as I stand here at the threshold of graduation, I find myself spending more time reflecting on these past few years.
Maybe it’s because the pandemic has shaken things up and taken some senior experiences away from me.
Or perhaps, it’s the bitter heartache of having to leave a place that I have made so many memories in.
Whatever the reason, I’ve come to realize that those trivial parts of high school that I once looked forward to as a child were not the most important things that I would enjoy my last year in high school.
Even though my senior year did not end up going how I expected, I have made the best of what I have and have savored every moment.
To me, the best part of senior year has been reflecting on my high school journey and acknowledging the growth of both myself and the friends I’ve made along the way.