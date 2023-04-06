Twenty-five years ago, when a powerful state senator quietly and suddenly advanced a bill that would have allowed the leaders of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to transform the giant and successful health insurance nonprofit into a for-profit company, advocates, consumers, average citizens and, ultimately, the full General Assembly took a stand.

For more than a half-century, Blue Cross had been afforded all manner of public assistance and preferential treatment in the form of tax and premium breaks as it grew into massive institution that employed thousands of people who served millions of customers. So state legislators passed a law mandating that if Blue Cross converted to a for-profit, it wouldn’t be allowed to leave the state’s residents high and dry. Instead, the law specified that the would-be converters could have the name, but its assets would be transferred to a publicly controlled charitable trust for the benefit of the state’s citizenry.