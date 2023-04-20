It’s been more than a decade since then-North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis uttered his infamous, but accurate description of the strategy that he and his fellow Republicans would need in order to remain ascendant in state politics.

In 2011 Tillis told an audience of supporters in western North Carolina that the key to GOP victories was to “divide and conquer” their potential adversaries by convincing a large subset of that group to “look down” on people of low income who might find themselves reliant upon public assistance. Or, as Tillis put it offensively, “these people who choose to get into a condition that makes them dependent on the government.”