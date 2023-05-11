One supposes that state Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger really believed what he was doing and saying in 2009 when he and several other Republicans, including current House Speaker Tim Moore, sponsored legislation to end partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina.

Berger and his fellow Senate Republicans were serious enough about the measure they introduced to have named it in honor of a recently deceased colleague who had championed the same cause — a man known for taking principled if not always popular stances: the late Sen. Hamilton Horton of Forsyth County.