My name is Alison Lambert, and I am a senior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School. We are fast approaching the end of the school year, and I could not be more excited. Our students have completed their ACT testing, and WorkKeys testing, and some have even tested to obtain certain certifications that they have earned through our CTE courses. Now, we are just preparing for our end-of-year exams.
Here at North Duplin, we are all looking forward to our annual end-of-year events. The closest event that all of our upperclassmen are looking forward to is prom. Our annual prom is in just a few days, and many are preparing. This year, our prom will be held at the Mad Boar in Wallace, which is new for our school.
In addition to our core curriculum classes, our CTE classes have been doing lots of exciting things. Our automotive program has been meeting with officials to discuss gaining more advanced accreditations. Our agriculture program has grown tremendously this year under new leadership. The North Duplin FFA chapter attended AgFest at the University of Mount Olive, and will be attending Women in Agriculture. Many of our past and present health science students are active in participating with the Duplin Health Sciences Academy. Our family and consumer sciences students are working hard too, and some of them have taken their ServSafe certifications.
Our sports teams have been doing well as usual. Softball, baseball, girls’ soccer, golf, and track teams have been hard at work. In addition to sports, clubs have become more popular at North Duplin. The Beta Club will soon volunteer at the elementary school in the upcoming week with an Easter egg hunt and their annual field day. The international and foreign language clubs are planning a field trip to the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet.
Our Journalism Club has been working diligently too, capturing those once-in-a-lifetime moments as they prepare the yearbook. These will be the memories we look back on and treasure.
As for our seniors, we are all overjoyed to have reached this point in the year. These last two months will be bittersweet for us, as we prepare to say goodbye to one chapter of our lives and begin another. Our time at North Duplin has been well spent, and we are all thankful for the support we have received while attending school here. We would not have made it to this point in our lives without our North Duplin family.
In conclusion, the next few weeks will be interesting, as some of us will continue moving forward in high school and some bring our journey to a close. Joy continues to fill the hallways at North Duplin, and we are ready to complete the 2022-23 school year strong!
Alison Lambert is a senior at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School.