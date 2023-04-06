My name is Alison Lambert, and I am a senior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School. We are fast approaching the end of the school year, and I could not be more excited. Our students have completed their ACT testing, and WorkKeys testing, and some have even tested to obtain certain certifications that they have earned through our CTE courses. Now, we are just preparing for our end-of-year exams.

Here at North Duplin, we are all looking forward to our annual end-of-year events. The closest event that all of our upperclassmen are looking forward to is prom. Our annual prom is in just a few days, and many are preparing. This year, our prom will be held at the Mad Boar in Wallace, which is new for our school.

