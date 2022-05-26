To keep oneself busy means to remain occupied with something to ensure that one is not idle or bored.
You may be familiar with this because your teachers in elementary school gave you “busy work” to keep the class quiet when they had nothing else for you to do. An idle brain often gives way to negative behaviors, after all.
In my case, keeping occupied is much more than just something to keep me busy and out of trouble: it’s something of a survival technique. I perform better when I have lots of things on my agenda.
This may sound strange coming from a teenager, stereotypically expected to find ways out of taking part in extra assignments or work, but let me explain:
I’m a remarkably busy person. I play sports, including football and track, and I take an overload of classes which includes college courses. This takes up a large amount of my day, obviously. However, I am also employed in my after-school hours and volunteer for pretty much everything that takes place at my school.
For things like giving tours, awards day, college fairs, and such, I am normally first in line to take part. This takes up almost any other free time that I have. I successfully complete all tasks with efficiency while also supporting significant relationships in my life. All of this is done willingly, not because I must, but because without the pressure, I would get nothing done.
Many people don’t fully understand why I put so much stress on myself, but stress motivates me. I work best in what most would consider an overloaded environment. I intentionally procrastinate because I know I will get it done by the deadline when the heat is on. My ability to focus on the task improves with pressure rather than decline.
It is a habit that began in middle school, and I don’t believe it’s going to change any time soon with the mounting pressure that ensues being a rising senior who is hoping to venture off to college.
Although keeping busy and being stressed currently works for me, it is not always the healthiest thing to do. In fact, it can be detrimental to one’s health. Working hard without enough time to relax causes your mind, body, and heart to be overworked which can lead to burnout. For some, it can even lead to a lack of interest in the tasks at hand.
After noticing how busy I made myself, I realized that I need to start taking more time for myself. No matter how much stress motivated me and made me work harder, I took the initiative to find the balance between working and relaxing. I wanted to make sure that this burnout never happened to me. Now, when I’m not feeling well or feeling maybe a little too stressed, I do everything that I can to take time for myself to relax and recuperate. When I need to relax, I read a book, hang out with my friends, or listen to music. Balance between the two is essential. I’m getting better at mastering the art of keeping busy but also making sure to relax so it doesn’t cause other problems in my life.
It is okay to be a hard worker. In fact, hard work and success go hand in hand. That is exactly why I strive to work so hard. But it’s also perfectly okay to be bored or idle. Hard work should never take over your health. It is exceedingly rare for someone to look back on their life and wish they worked more. So, take a break. Be bored. Be Idle. Spend time with friends, watch a movie, or just do whatever makes you happiest. I encourage you to find the balance of working and relaxing. Work hard, but never harder than you feel necessary. Your health, mental or physical, is not worth sacrificing for grades, sports, your job, or absolutely anything else.