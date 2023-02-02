There may not be a caning of a fellow congressman in the current session of the United States House of Representatives, but even in the absence of a physical altercation, we may face the most unruly House with which America has been saddled since the eve of the Civil War. This historical rhyme rings true. Because the country is more divided by section, race, and creed than the time when a South Carolinian raised his cudgel against Charles Sumner, the events of this Congress may prove decidedly rough.

Brawling has a rich history in American politics. In the first contested presidential election, Founding Fathers Jefferson and John Adams hurled invective at one another that exceeded even Trump’s in vituperative intensity. Later, John Quincy Adams would circulate a partisan pamphlet emblazoned with the outlies of seven coffins–his opponent Andrew Jackson was said to have condemned living men to be corpses encased within the pictured tombs. So by a historical standard, the more vitriolic Republicans in the House are not complete novelties. They do, however, represent a step deeper into the terrain of demonology than Americans have seen in decades.