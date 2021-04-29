I believe America honoring our founding principles is the world’s best hope for promoting individual freedoms and the liberty to pursue the unalienable rights given to mankind by a loving and just God.
I believe there is purpose to life. I believe the “Big Bang” theory comes from the father of all lies and seeks to destroy man’s opinion of God. I believe we ALL matter to our Creator.
To be clear, the word “hope” that I used in the statement above should not be confused with the word optimism. From the trilogy of words faith, hope, and charity--with which Christians are familiar--we clearly understand that hope transcends the lack of optimism for “smooth sailing” on the rough seas that lie ahead.
The pursuit for and daily practice of hope can provide us with the determination, even in the absence of optimism, to face both smooth and rough sailing in the future.
I am reminded of the twin imposters; success and failure. Each can often lead to the other and, indeed, frequently change their effects on us. Some become successful because they first experience failure. Some become failures precisely because they did not properly handle success.
Such is the ebb and flow of life that we all must face. If we need to travel to the other side of the mountain would it not be of value to first seek advice from those who have been to the other side of the mountain?
That which has been tried, tested and proven in the past with blood, sweat, and tears must certainly be of value to the current and future generations.
Today it has become extremely popular to demean, criticize, and even attempt to destroy parts of our American history. Those attempts are misguided at best and in some instances filled with evil intent.
“Certainly any serious student of American history understands that there were some stains on the Constitution of the United States with some concessions to slavery made to get the whole document ratified. Those textual stains were, of course, removed by the amendments following the Civil War.” (Dallin Oaks, American jurist, educator, and LDS religious leader)
Winston Churchill speaking of the failures of government leading up to Hitler and the Second World War said; “There are many who would hold inquest in the House of Commons on the conduct…during the years which led up to this catastrophe. They seek to indict those who were responsible for the guidance of our affairs. This also would be a foolish and pernicious process…”
Then he gave this sage advice; “Of this I am quite sure, that if we open a quarrel between the past and the present, we shall find that we have lost the future.”
America has a magnificent past. No nation has ever had so much success and power and used it more to benefit all men and women of all nations than America.
No nation has ever offered more hope to the down trodden, the weak, the persecuted than America. No nation has ever been more blessed by God than America.
We must hold all government bodies accountable to promote, protect, and preserve our precious unalienable rights.
Those who love freedom should never equate elected officials acting on religious or moral beliefs as establishing a religion. Our Constitutional Republic will collapse if we become an irreligious amoral nation.
We, the people must boldly raise the banner of hope higher today than ever before and remember this eternal truth from Bayard Taylor; “What from your father’s heritage is lent, earn it anew, to really possess it.”