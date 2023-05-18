My name is Alison Lambert, and I am a senior at North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High School. With the end of the month nearing, the school year and our time in high school is fast coming to a close. For us seniors, this is a time full of many emotions. We are sad that our time here at North Duplin is ending, but we are also excited and hopeful for our futures.
We have been holding our final events of the year. Our annual signing day and our walk-through at North Duplin Elementary was this month. It was an exciting day, full of fellowship and joy. We completed our college signing that same morning, followed by a senior cookout hosted by the parents of seniors. Typically, I discuss what has been going on at North Duplin since the last article, but here I feel the need to reflect.
Most of us seniors at North Duplin have been part of the community our entire lives. We started at North Duplin Elementary, and at the end of our sixth grade year, we all couldn’t wait to move over to North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High School. Our school is different from any other in the county, because our middle school combines with our high school, rather than the elementary like others in the county. North Duplin also differs from other schools here, due to the closeness of the two schools. Our elementary and junior high school are both settled on the corner of the “block”. Aside from a few residential properties settled next to the two, both schools make one large North Duplin square. Growing up in this community and corner, we have all appreciated the sense of family and closeness that most everyone shares at North Duplin.
Seniors walking through the elementary school recently brought back so many memories for us all. Some of us have visited regularly since leaving, but for others have only as far as the shared cafeteria at lunch. Personally, I don’t recall going back since graduating the sixth grade, so walking through the building where many of my firsts happened and where I first began seemed surreal. We walked these halls that we all walked so many years ago. We smiled and choked up a bit as we reminisced with our past teachers making our last walk as a senior student body. Some things that come flooding back to my mind are the field days, fall festivals, and book fairs. All those spirit weeks, EPIC nights, and assemblies rush to the forefront as we turn the corner for the last time and exit the elementary school. Our time at North Duplin Elementary may seem long ago, but it was just as important as any other part of our lives.
Moving along, when we graduated and left the elementary school, we were so excited and not the slightest bit upset about leaving the elementary school then … because our next stop was so much better. Our first orientation at the junior high was terrifying and exhilarating for us all. While we had visited the high school campus many times, now it was for real.
Administration kept us separate for the most part in the middle school buildings, but we caught glimpses of the high schoolers and could not wait to be one of them.
After two years of eagerly watching, we finally became high schoolers. Coming in as an underclassman was scary and exciting. Even though we were the small kids walking through the main building, we were now able to walk the halls, take the “cool” classes, and play the sports.
Our first semester and most of our second semester was a joy. Near the end of our freshman year, COVID struck, and took over the last weeks of freshman year, our whole sophomore year, and finally, our junior year, we were allowed back on campus. Coming back junior year still looked different with the masks, but we were back. Being back in the classroom was a little weird, and most of us struggled a bit with the transition. After a few months, we were able to return with no restrictions, and everything was almost like freshman year, just a few years difference. At the end of junior year, we were all so eager, yet afraid. We were about to be seniors, which was great, but there were many decisions coming our way in the next year.
This past August was a perplexing time for me and my peers. Experiencing our “last, first day” was a moment we had all been waiting for. This year has been full of completing our final classes, applying to colleges and scholarships, or readying ourselves for the workforce or military. All on different paths, we have made it to where we are now. After much hard work, those many decisions that once had us worried, and our many years at North Duplin, are finally here.
As I reflect on these memories, I think deeply about how much I will miss being here. To the Class of 2023, we finally did it! I will forever be proud of us. To our support at North Duplin, thank you for always believing in us and pushing us to be our best selves. I will miss the buildings, the fields, the teachers, our peers, and our administration terribly. I know that we will always be welcomed back, but it is our time to move on. Goodbye high school, and onto the next adventure.
Alison Lambert is a senior at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School.