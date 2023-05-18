My name is Alison Lambert, and I am a senior at North Duplin Jr.-Sr. High School. With the end of the month nearing, the school year and our time in high school is fast coming to a close. For us seniors, this is a time full of many emotions. We are sad that our time here at North Duplin is ending, but we are also excited and hopeful for our futures.

We have been holding our final events of the year. Our annual signing day and our walk-through at North Duplin Elementary was this month. It was an exciting day, full of fellowship and joy. We completed our college signing that same morning, followed by a senior cookout hosted by the parents of seniors. Typically, I discuss what has been going on at North Duplin since the last article, but here I feel the need to reflect.

Alison Lambert is a senior at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School.