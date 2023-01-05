Was it just me or did Christmas come too early? Yes, it’s always December 25th, but it seemed like we were still eating Halloween candy when Christmas neighbor goodies started showing up on our doorstep. I’m not alone. Most of my family and friends said Christmas came on them too soon, adding they were exhausted. Thanksgiving was November 23rd, and the Sunday following was the first day of Advent.

The season was hurried and harried as we had to get more done in a compressed time frame. The malls were as packed as pre-COVID and there were so many delivery trucks on the roads that private vehicles were impounded into service to make sure packages arrived on time.