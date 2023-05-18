There is legislation sailing through our General Assembly “faster than a speeding bullet,” with few raising questions or opposing it. HB346, a bill that would allow Blue Cross to “restructure” and create a holding company above the current nonprofit insurance company. But there are some questions that deserve answers and this proposal needs to be slowed down before it becomes law and does harm to policy holders and the public.

Blue Cross (BCBS) is the largest health insurance company in North Carolina, with some 4.3 million policy holders, as much as 80 percent of the individual and group insurance market. The company acknowledges assets of $7.7 Billion, however total assets were $8.6 Billion. It has surplus and contingency reserves of approximately $4.6 billion. In 2022, BCBS had statutory net income of 203.7 million dollars. Their CEO earns a salary of $6 million a year, many others have big salaries and, even though a not-for-profit company, they donate hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to various groups. BCBS is doing exceedingly well, so why do they want to change?