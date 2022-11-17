Die-hard politicos, pundits and partisans waited into early morning hours before getting real clarity on election winners and losers. We should have expected this, given that we experienced the Blood Moon lunar eclipse in the pre-dawn hours before Election Day. In summary, our state remains a shade of purple. Republicans had a good night but came up short of it being a great night. Democrats were disappointed but came up short of the “shellacking” former President Obama described in his first midterm vote.

Unspoken, but always just below the surface, was Donald Trump. He wanted to be the kingmaker wielding great power over Republicans and our state. Trump endorsed a slew of candidates, but two things became apparent. Some of Trump’s candidates were weak and voters weren’t buying what he was trying sell them. His influence appears to have waned, both nationally and in our state. Record turnouts in mail-in and early voting, coupled with long lines on election day gave Democrats hope for a small “blue wave,” like they enjoyed in 2018, but that never materialized.