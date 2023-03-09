It’s an axiom as old as history. “Those who have no power want it, and those who have power want more of it.” The current power struggles in North Carolina politics are proof of the truth.

Our first state constitution, adopted in 1776, adopted the political philosophy of Montesquieu, an advocate for the separation of powers in government. Our state was rebelling from the tyrannical rule of the British monarch and was fearful of one person having too much power. They established three branches of government and, while they delegated more power to the legislative branch, divided power between the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches.