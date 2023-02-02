Our senior senator, Thom Tillis, has a target on his back. Angry, disillusioned partisans are calling him a traitor, a betrayer. Curiously enough, those name callers aren’t Democrats, as might be expected, but Republicans — members of his own party.

Why so angry? They are calling Sen. Tillis a RINO, ‘Republican in Name Only,’ because he doesn’t go along with everything the far right espouses. If you won’t quote scripture and verse on demand you can’t be in their club. You have obviously deserted the Grand Old Party.