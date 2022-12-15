Legislative leaders are baffled. We all should be. After pouring more than $200 million additional dollars into helping our children read at grade level, they (and we) want to know when we are going to see results. Just before Thanksgiving we learned that the 2021 test results showed only 47 percent of third-grade students were proficient in grade-level reading. End of grade tests further demonstrated that 53 percent of students in grades three through eight were “not proficient” in grade level reading.

Who is to blame? Is it the children, teachers, parents, educators, legislators or the public? The answer is yes. We all have a role to play in helping our children to read, but we are obviously failing. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger sounded the alarm in 2012, correctly assessing that in the first three grades students learn to read. After that, they read to learn. If they can’t read, they can’t learn. Berger led the “Read to Achieve” initiative a decade ago, and since that time North Carolina has implemented several new or revised initiatives when results didn’t improve.