Kenansville, NC (28349)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.