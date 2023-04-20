There have been many personal critiques of state Rep. Tricia Cotham’s character. They are well deserved, and I hope you’ll read them. But rather than her self-pitying political opportunism, I want to focus on the consequences that the newly minted Republican’s treachery will augur for millions of people in our state. They are, to put it candidly, wide-ranging and devastatingly regressive.

Tricia Cotham has made a decision out of personal expediency or social pique that will contravene the interests of millions of human beings.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Carrboro. Reach him at alex@carolinaforward.org.