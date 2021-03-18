Everyone is interested and concerned about the weather. However, there is no group more impacted — for better or worse — than our hard-working family farmers who produce the food and fiber necessary for us to remain a free nation.
We have all been so happy to see the sun shine so brilliantly again.
Unlike the recent disruptions in sunshine, very rarely do we experience any significant disruptions in our agriculture supply chain that produces and distributes good, safe, and economically affordable food.
I often tell folks in the General Assembly that Mr. and Mrs. Urbanite feel very sure that tomorrow’s dinner is and will be on the grocery shelves and in the meat cases when they want it. They had better be careful to not become over confident that tomorrow’s breakfast, dinner, or supper will always be in the grocery store when they need it.
There continues to be the portent of very stormy weather for farmers, figuratively speaking, from ultra-left wing fanatics who have never been really hungry in their lives. They truly believe that food actually comes from the grocery store.
They moan and groan and encourage lawsuits claiming that cows passing gas are going to destroy the earth. They send their sinister recruiters into our communities to prey on vulnerable folks (mostly our black friends and neighbors) and encourage them to sell out their longtime neighbors for a few filthy dollars.
The ultra-left radical environmentalist movement cannot and will not be successful unless they can continue to persuade our black neighbors and friends to be a willing party to their scheme to extort money from the companies contracting with our family farmers.
The lawyers cleverly persuade our longtime friends that the big companies are their target. How foolish to think you can kill the parent without hurting the child? Locally, as Commissioner Jessie Dowe has recently pointed out, many of the largest taxpayers are the major livestock producers and processors who pay the most taxes so that the county can provide the rest of us with the necessary services.
I hope these thoughts are received in the respectful manner in which I have intended them. Our livestock producers have no fear of the truth. Our livestock producers cannot successfully defend themselves from blatant lies and exaggerations presented to urban juries by expert thieves posing as lawyers who will prostitute good folks in the black community.
Our livestock producers cannot get justice from biased federal judges like Judge Britt who didn’t just have his thumb on the scales, he sat down on the scales in favor of the greedy out-of-state lawyers.
Our family livestock farmers cannot survive, long term, if any company is willing to settle with thieves without carrying the case all the way.
Lastly, there is also trouble for agriculture and farmers on the political front. Consider this startling fact: In the last election the totally unqualified person running for Commissioner of Agriculture in North Carolina against maybe the best Commissioner of Agriculture in the nation, Steve Troxler, got 8,300 votes in Duplin County. Statewide the Democrat candidate in that race got over two million votes.
Based on my analysis of that race, all of those votes came from registered Democrats. If there was ever an election for Commissioner of Agriculture when a Republican candidate deserved the Democrats to inform themselves about their party’s candidate it was that race. I think that many of those who voted for the Democrat in that race were uninformed.
We, the people should never take our family farmers or the food they produce for granted.