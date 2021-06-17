“There are Fathers...”
It’s good to know
That there are “Fathers”
Ones with pure feelings
Deep down inside.
Pure feelings of love
And care and wisdom
Which can be seen
Along with pride.
There to bring
Forth assurance
As “the new day”
Just passes through.
Fathers, as we know
Are somewhat special
Because their words
Build up trust in you.
So, take time out
To remember “your Father,”
Think of The One
Who is up above.
Respect Him with Obedience
And good understandings;
But above all
Respect Him with
LOVE!
Donald Rice
Rose Hill