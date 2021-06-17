“There are Fathers...”

It’s good to know

That there are “Fathers”

Ones with pure feelings

Deep down inside.

Pure feelings of love

And care and wisdom

Which can be seen

Along with pride.

There to bring

Forth assurance

As “the new day”

Just passes through.

Fathers, as we know

Are somewhat special

Because their words

Build up trust in you.

So, take time out

To remember “your Father,”

Think of The One

Who is up above.

Respect Him with Obedience

And good understandings;

But above all

Respect Him with

LOVE!

Donald Rice

Rose Hill

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com