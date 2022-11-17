Confabulation is a new word for me. I was in a physical therapist office recently waiting to see the physical therapist and flipping through a neurological magazine. When I came across an article written by Susan Fitzgerald titled “Tall Tales.” Susan Fitzgerald wrote “Damage to the brain can sometimes cause confabulation, a memory disorder known as honest lying.”

I had a good laugh at the phrase, honest lying.. When the physical therapist came to call me back for therapy, I asked her if she was familiar with the word confabulation. She said that she did not know what the word meant.