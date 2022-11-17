...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Confabulation is a new word for me. I was in a physical therapist office recently waiting to see the physical therapist and flipping through a neurological magazine. When I came across an article written by Susan Fitzgerald titled “Tall Tales.” Susan Fitzgerald wrote “Damage to the brain can sometimes cause confabulation, a memory disorder known as honest lying.”
I had a good laugh at the phrase, honest lying.. When the physical therapist came to call me back for therapy, I asked her if she was familiar with the word confabulation. She said that she did not know what the word meant.
Now I am thinking that there are more people than we realize who are confabulators, who have the disorder of confabulation and are honest liars. How can we know which of the “tall tales” that we hear are true.
Now I am not making light of this disorder, because according to Susan Fitzgerald, the confabulator may not realize the information is untrue. Susan Fitzgerald further writes, “Confabulation usually happens after a brain injury, whether from trauma, a stroke, or a tumor.”
Confabulation may be a mixture of truths and half-truths, a scrambling of the facts and the memory. Dr. Schnider, author of “The Confabulating Mind: How the Brain Creates Realty,” referenced in the same article listed above wrote, “Severe confabulations also may occur in conjunction with delirium, advanced dementia, or uncontrolled psychosis where the brain damage is less local.”