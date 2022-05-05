I feel it is necessary to write an uncomfortable warning to the County this primary election season. I ran into Candidate for Sheriff Stratton Stokes at an event. I asked him a few questions and to my shock gained the impression he supported Red Flag laws and would sit on his hands during any federal constitutional overreach. Mr. Stokes was registered Unaffiliated from 2011 but switched to Republican in February of last year and is running as a Republican. Later, Mr. Stokes confirmed his support for Red Flag laws at the Republican Town Hall in March using the words “I would enforce that.”
Red Flag laws do not exist in our state. They are a liberal construct that can allow the confiscation of guns without due process and are spreading throughout liberal states in our nation. Two red flag laws were introduced by Democrats in NC fairly recently but were roundly defeated by Republicans.
I sought out opponent John David Jackson to see if there was a better alternative to vote for after my disturbing encounter with Mr. Stokes. Thankfully, he not only is against Red Flag laws, he is VERY committed to ensure ALL Duplin County citizens enjoy due process and he is NOT passive about unconstitutional overreach. This was the polar opposite of the position of Mr. Stokes.
Mr. John David Jackson is endorsed by both the Constitution Party of North Carolina as well as North Carolina Grassroots Government. Both entities have a very high standard for their endorsement processes. Mr. Jackson is a constitutionalist that cares about our freedoms and protecting them.
I see the Office of the Sheriff as one of the most important in this day and age influenced by socialist/Marxist agendas and want to encourage all to vote informed. My family will be voting for John David Jackson, the Republican candidate endorsed by both the Constitution Party and North Carolina Grassroots Government.