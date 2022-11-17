...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Recently, the Duplin Times published an article written by Alexander Jones in the Viewpoint Section of the paper. I found his description of the recent Trump Rally in Wilmington to be inaccurate and false. He described the rally using these words : hideous, jeering, lustily, mob, fascism, bigoted, vile, angry, xenophobic, demagogue and racism. These target words breed hatred and seems as if his negative indoctrination runs deep with his manner of reporting his opinions.
I admit today there is so much division and much of it comes from our news sources. They do not report accurate facts just narratives to portray and keep us divided. This is why ratings have fallen so badly and we do not get our news from newspapers or television any more. This negative propaganda was started during the Cold War and was called Operation Mockingbird and we are seeing it all self destruct. I suggest you do some research and connect the dots which three letter agency is responsible for this operation.
I have attended many of President Trump’s rallies and was in attendance in Wilmington. The reporting given was fake and false. A true fact is Lt. Governor Mark Robinson received the second biggest applause of the rally. Alexander was clearly not at the rally or his descriptive words would have been very different. These rallies are full of high positive energy, singing, hope, joy and yes — truth. People at the rallies have a passion for God and Country 1776 Style and realize the price paid for our freedom. Alexander, I would like to invite you to attend the next regional Trump rally with me and show you the truth and share God’s love with you.
P.S. Charlie got it wrong too. The truth about January 6, 2021, was all propaganda too.