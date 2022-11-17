Recently, the Duplin Times published an article written by Alexander Jones in the Viewpoint Section of the paper. I found his description of the recent Trump Rally in Wilmington to be inaccurate and false. He described the rally using these words : hideous, jeering, lustily, mob, fascism, bigoted, vile, angry, xenophobic, demagogue and racism. These target words breed hatred and seems as if his negative indoctrination runs deep with his manner of reporting his opinions.

I admit today there is so much division and much of it comes from our news sources. They do not report accurate facts just narratives to portray and keep us divided. This is why ratings have fallen so badly and we do not get our news from newspapers or television any more. This negative propaganda was started during the Cold War and was called Operation Mockingbird and we are seeing it all self destruct. I suggest you do some research and connect the dots which three letter agency is responsible for this operation.