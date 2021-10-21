Every day in Duplin County, principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids, and they work to ensure they have everything they need to learn, thrive and grow.
They also know that with proper nutrition, kids are more likely to reach their full potential. Through their efforts, they are leading the way to end childhood hunger for students in their schools.
Principal Robbin Cooper at Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary is a perfect example.
She provides opportunities for students to learn about and practice healthy eating and educates the students about agriculture, health, and nutrition.
She even helps students harvest and prepare the food from school gardens for consumption, incorporating the seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables into the menu.
Yet, this year, principals are facing an immense set of challenges as the pandemic continues.
Despite these obstacles, principals continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This Principal Appreciation Month, we recognize leaders like Principal Cooper who are behind the scenes, making decisions that will help staff and students stay safe, healthy and nourished.
Helen Roberts
Raleigh