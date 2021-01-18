A big pat on the back for a job well done to the Duplin County Health Department on the recent drive thru COVID-19 vaccination event! Things were very well planned and executed by a competent staff and a group of various volunteers.
There were two areas with problems — first, too many people showing up at the same time. A scheduling of folks by alphabet for a given time slot would have worked.
The other area was the 15-minute wait after the shot to see if there was any reaction. Nothing could be done about that though.
Work on problem #1 to use on the next event.
H.B. Hawkins
Magnolia