Mark your calendar, prep football is back this fall.
Opening games kick off on Aug. 20.
Previews will be in the Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 editions of this newspaper.
Football across the NCHSAA will have a different look come playoff time in November, when there will be no subdivisions beyond 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. No more 1AA, 2AA, 3AA and 4AA.
That means only four state champions instead of the eight in the subdivided playoff seasons from 2001 to the postponed 2021 Spring season.
Just as many teams will make the playoffs, however, since playoffs in each of the four classifications will have six rounds instead of five.
So smaller schools like North Duplin, will have as good a chance of making the postseason, but will be competing with much larger schools who recently have been going into the 1AA playoff bracket.
Here’s a sneak peek at the schedules for the six schools in The Duplin Times’ coverage area.
Rebels ready
to move up?
The Carolina 1A Conference was largely left untouched by the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment committee aside from Princeton’s move up to 2A.
The good news is that the Bulldogs, a school close to 2A enrollment numbers, have bullied every school in the league lately under coach Travis Gaster.
The Rebels’ mission is to beat Rosewood, which has jockeyed with North Duplin most years for the No. 2 spot in the CC. (The Rebels won the league in 2017 and were unbeaten before losing in the 1A state championship game to Cherokee 20-13.)
The Rosewood game is a must-win if ND is to capture the league flag.
Coach Hugh Martin spiced up the non-conference slate by adding Bear Grass and Pamlico, two solid 1A programs.
Three ‘regulars’ — Southside, Northside and Jones Senior — anchor the pre-conference slate before the Pamlico Hurricanes storm into Calypso on Sept. 17 and the Rebels travel to face the Bear Grass Bears the following week.
The other three Duplin schools had their conference turned upside down by the NCHSAA.
ECC reputation
grows amid revamping
Duplin’s three 2A schools — Wallace-Rose Hill, James Kenan and East Duplin — will face some unfamiliar non-conference and conference opponents, while still playing in a revamped East Central Conference.
Gone are Clinton, Midway, Goldsboro and Spring Creek, the latter a member in all sports but football.
New are the three Lenoir schools — Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir —and Southwest Onslow.
All things considered, Duplin teams upgraded from a conference that was already one of the best in the state.
But a lot of scrambling went on behind the scenes to secure non-conference foes, particularly for WRH and ED.
The Bulldogs picked up East Bladen, Clinton and Washington, and retained their long-standing rivalry with Clinton, which moved to a new conference.
The Panthers added Dixon and Croatan.
The Tigers suck with Eastern Wayne and added South Columbus, Ayden-Grifton and Dixon.
Clinton, by far the largest of the former ECC schools, and Midway, went into a conference with East Bladen, West Bladen, Red Springs, Fairmont and St. Pauls.
Look for the Dark Horses, winners of the last three ECC titles, to dominate there.
WRH’s schedule must be considered less ferocious than in the past two seasons. Gone are state powers 4A Wake Forest and 3A Havelock.
But the trifecta of East Bladen, Clinton and Washington is formidable.
The Bulldogs have three lull weeks (South Lenoir on Sept. 24, North Lenoir on Oct. 1 and an open date the following week before taking on Kinston, ED and JK in consecutive weeks to end the regular season.
ED ends with a bang with tilts against WRH and SWO in consecutive weeks.
JK, though, may have the toughest ending schedule as it faces Kinston, SWO and WRH to end October.
Yet seeing the Bulldogs square off in the final two weeks of the season with the Panthers and Tigers is appealing fans of each mascot.
Crusaders add two
quality opponents
Spring football, postponed from last fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will hopefully never be revisited.
The season was a struggle for county teams, as well as Richlands.
But not so for Harrells Christian, which played in the fall of 2020 and went 9-1, losing 55-21 in the NCISAA’s Group 2 finals to the Christ School in Arden.
The Crusaders return the bulk of that team and have added two new schools to their schedule — Pamlico and Charlotte Christian.
HCA is the favorite to win the Big East Conference again. But it will do so by being on the road for four of its first six games.
The Cru then have three home games in October, including a visit from rival Ravenscroft on Oct. 22. Then they conclude the regular season against always-tough Trinity Christian, which finished second behind HCA last fall.
Some private and Christian-based school chose to not play football in 2020-21, which could also give HCA a push as it has all but one player from both lines and its lead runner back in the fold.
Wildcats need strong
finish to make playoffs
Richlands moved to 2A but has many familiar foes on the schedule — Swansboro, White Oak Croatan, West Carteret and Dixon .
But the Wildcats of second-year coach Pat Byrd have two regular neighbors as independent games — Southwest Onslow and East Duplin.
Richlands also added Princeton on Sept. 24. After an open week, the Wildcats play Swansboro at home on Oct. 1 to open league play.
The Wildcats are on the road three of the final four weeks of the regular season.
