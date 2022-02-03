BEULAVILLE – A sweep of East Duplin?
That thought seemed somewhere between improbable and impossible during the past decade for James Kenan, as the Panthers had an eight-year winning streak heading into this season.
But the Tigers used an East Duplin program foundation to earn a 27-17 win last Thursday on Jerry Houston Court: Defense.
It was anything but a basketball training video, though, as both teams struggled to score, and blocks, steals and turnovers were more common than converted field goals and free throws.
Yet the often-sloppy win was key for JK, which also beat Wallace-Rose Hill and South Lenoir to stretch its winning streak to four games.
Coach (Mark) Lane has them playing really tough, tenacious defense every night and they made us work,” said James Kenan coach Kenny Williams. ”I wasn’t pleased with our movement and execution, but our defense was solid. I was most worried about this game because it was the middle game, on the road, against a well-coached rival with a lot of pride. I don’t think either coach was pleased with execution, but both could be proud of the effort.”
The Tigers (7-8, 6-2 ECC) pushed past East Duplin (2-10, 0-7) early in the second half. JK’s depth wore out ED, which was playing with just eight players.
Tiger defensive specialist Rachel Blanchard canned a long jumper to start the uprising and Ron’Nyia Joyner had a steal and layup to extend JK’s two-point halftime edge to 19-10 halfway through the third.
Nora Williams’ long pass led to a Railei Moulton layup, and a Joyner free throw with 4.3 seconds left ballooned the lead to 22-10.
JK’s defense had put a hex on Makya Kornegay, ED’s leading scorer, and the rest of the Panthers. Alejandra Sarmiento had the lone basket in the third.
The Tigers finished it off in the fourth after Kornegay nailed back-to-back jumpers, and Joyner and Williams combined for four charity tosses in the final two minutes.
Kornegay had a game-high 12 points, but was carried off the court with 18.6 seconds left with an ankle injury.
The Panthers were down to two reserves when Sallie Hatcher fouled out with 2:15 to play.
Williams’ eight points paced JK. Joyner added seven and Avent six and Tytianya Wilson four.
Hatcher, a sophomore who is second in scoring for the Panthers, did not score. Chandler Mobley’s bucket midway through the fourth quarter made her the only other player to account for points.
It was a dogfight early as Kornegay nearly matched the scoring of the Tigers.
Her breakaway and 3-point play countered a bomb by Williams and a rebound basket by Emma Avent.
Williams, Avent and Wilson combined for five free throws in the first, but Kornegay put back of her own shot with 12 seconds left in the first to keep ED close at 11-8.
Yet the way this game was played, even a five-point led had a look of safety.
James Kenan beat East Duplin 47-42 on Jan. 7 in Warsaw, and remains in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Tigers entered this week in third place in the East Central Conference race, with Southwest Onslow (15-1, 6-1) and North Lenoir (15-4, 7-1) set to play this week for control of the top spot, and South Lenoir (8-9, 2-5), WRH (1-10, 1-7) and ED (2-12, 0-7) now in James Kenan’s rear-view mirror.
JK winds up league play in the next two weeks with games against the two ECC front runners, Kinston (8-7, 3-3) and WRH on Feb. 10 in the season finale for both schools.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com