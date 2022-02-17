TEACHEY – It wasn’t the most well-played game by either Wallace-Rose Hill or James Kenan.
Certainly neither could boast about playing their best 32 minutes of the season.
The Bulldogs had the upper hand on the scoreboard and the court for the better part of three quarters.
James Kenan cut a 14-point lead to 50-46 as time expired, but WRH swept the season series by living off its first 30 minutes in this one to grab a 50-46 win.
The ’Dawgs were up 48-34 after a Tyler Murphy basket with 3:17 to play – but James Kenan caught fire, hitting open shots that previously went astray.
Mason Brown and Andrew Pender each sank a pair of charity tosses.
Brown pushed in an offensive rebound with l:13 left to cut the deficit to 48-40.
Jamaury Coe, a lefty-shooting sophomore, hit a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to cap the streak and get JK to within 48-43 with 14.2 seconds to play.
But Keion Pickett tossed in a pair of free throws with 12.6 ticks to go, and Coe hit again at the buzzer
.
First-quarter warm up
The game had many non-scoring lulls, and the action didn’t become intense until the second quarter. That was as evidenced by open baskets by Xzavier Pearsall off an excellent feed from Picket; and Luke Wells, a reserve who calmly sank a long 3-pointer as if he were playing Nerf Ball in the living room.
Dominic Samuels, another senior and one of the many reserves finding roles for WRH, also canned a jumper.
So did the Tigers’ Andy Kornegay, Clay Pridgen and Andrew Pender, but the Bulldogs led 7-6 after eight minutes.
Slightly sloppy
second is exciting
The bulk of the second quarter came down to a scoring battle between JK’s Pender and WRH’s Kendell Cave.
Cave slipped inside for a basket to start a 6-0 run. The junior forward then hit a short jumper and set up Pearsall for a layup at the 5:18 mark to up the lead to 13-6.
Kornegay responded and Pender nailed a pair of 3-pointers, but in between his bombs came a baseline basket by Cave.
WRH went up 20-16 in a half that featured many blocks, defensive stops, missed shots and steals, and all of that felt like it happened in a fast-forward mode.
Thunderous
third quarter
The first five minutes of the third period might go down as the best basketball in Duplin County this winter.
Pearsall and Murphy started the ball rolling.
Brown and Coe (3-pointers) countered.
Murphy made his argument with a conventional 3-point play and Jalen James scored after an unbelievable drive to the iron as WRH led 29-22 at the 5:22 mark.
Pender’s steal and layup and Cave’s two free throws for the ’Dawgs were framed around a basket and charity toss by JK’s Aiden Venecia as WRH led 33-26 with 1:51 to play in the quarter.
WRH coach Ervin Murray took his starting five off the court and replaced them with a second unit that outscored JK in the final 1:51 of the third.
Bulldog reserve Darlene Messem’s steal and layup moved the line on the game to 35-26 entering the final eight minutes.
James’ back-to-back hoops helped WRH fend off a JK rally.
Cave and Murphy had consecutive scores two minutes later and the lead swelled to 48-34.
Then WRH absorbed JK’s onslaught.
“Obviously you can’t take anything away from James Kenan,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray, “but for us the next step is not letting them get close and putting teams away in these type of situations.”
Yet WRH’s defense was better and its passing key.
“Those are two things we work on every day in practice,” Murray said. “We take great pride in playing defense.”
Pickett, who is often overlooked as a starter with Murphy and Cave working in the paint, James everywhere and Pearsall in a defined roll on both ends of the court.
To the opposition, Pickett might look like the weak link. Yet he is not, and in fact does a lot of the little things that make big events happen.
“He stirs the drink, puts people in place and gets them the ball,” Murray said. “He could score 20 points but that’s not his job on the floor.”
WRH’s starting lineup featured seniors Murphy, Messem, Samuels, Justin Fillyaw and Rayford Mangham.
James Kenan’s Pender paced all scorers with 18 points, six boards and four steals. Kornegay added nine markers and four assists. Brown had seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
“We battled all night but struggled to sustain offense,” said JK coach Taylor Jones. “It was a rivalry game in every way and it was very much of a battle all night. I was proud of our guys’ resolve, even though we were disappointed in the loss. We fought to the end.”
Hoops Notebook
- WRH was to host the East Central Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday. Games included: No. 2 Bulldogs (14-4, 10-2) against No. 7 South Lenoir (4-16, 0-11), No 4 James Kenan (10-11, 6-6) against No. 5 East Duplin (11-12, 5-7) and No. 3 North Lenoir (10-14, 6-6) against No. 6 Southwest Onslow (7-15, 3-9).
No. 1 Kinston (17-2, 12-0) received a bye and will face the JK-ED winner on Wednesday in the semifinals at East Duplin High. The finals for both the boys and girls are Friday on the Panthers’ Jerry Hunter Court. The girls play at 6 followed by the boys game.
- WRH has made the 2A state playoff field. East Duplin and James Kenan are bubble teams and wild card entries in a field of 32 schools that features 11 schools – Farmville Central, Burlington Cummings, Kinston, Hertford County, St. Pauls, Whiteville, Goldsboro, East Carteret, Research Triangle, South Granville, and Louisburg – which are all placed as No. 1 seeds.
- WRH, Northeastern, Red Springs, Princeton, Greene Central are shoo-ins as No. 2 seeds. First round games start next Tuesday, Feb. 22.
- James Kenan beat Southwest Onslow 50-46 last Tuesday. The Tigers beat the Panthers 37-26 and 54-50 earlier this season as they looked toward an often-difficult third win against ED in as many months.
