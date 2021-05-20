GREENSBORO — The competition was tough last week at the NCISAA’s 2A golf championships at the Bryan Park’s Players Course.
And yet playing there had to be a joy for the Harrells Christian Academy boys golf team, which finished second in the team standings to Westminster Catawba Christian.
Hudson Griffin’s two-day total of 74 placed him fifth on the leader board.
Westminster’s Aiken Golightly did just as his last name suggested on a tough course to win medalist honors with a 71.
HCA’s Colby Stoppelbein (79) was 19th.
Will Morgan (81) was 23rd and Michael Dale Williams (82) was 25th.
Freshman Tadan Ivey was 111th in the field.
The 7,057-yard Par 72 course has 79 bunkers and eight ponds/lakes to avoid.
It is rated the third-best course to play in North Carolina by Golf Digest and fourth best by North Carolina Magazine.
Annually it is the Greensboro News and Record’s top polling course among those in the greater-Greensboro area.
Yet this tournament was reduced to a single round.
“That made it tough because of all the work that was done to get and then it all depends on what you do in those 18 holes,” said HCA first-year coach Steve Paylor. “We really needed to bring our A-plus game and probably brought it to a B-plus level, which was still good.”
Consistency has been the trademark of HCA’s top four..
Griffin and Hudson were first-team all-state selections.
Stoppelbein, a senior, hits the ball a long way off the tee — without using his driver.
“That’s the longest I’ve ever seen anyone hit irons,” Paylor said. “He gets it out there 260 yards with a 3-iron. He has a consistent swing.”
Griffin, an eighth grader, attacks the green like a hawk swooning over a kill.
“He’s in the Junior program, which has helped him a lot, and he’s got a great short game for his age,” Paylor said. “He works really hard at his game.”
Morgan and Williams, though, may be just as essential to HCA winning the conference title.
“Will is probably the surprise that gave us the opportunity to score a lot better in matches,” Paylor said. “He’s shown great improvement and that’s allowed us to battle in matches.”
Williams was much more than the No. 4 golfer — and he peaked in the final.
“I took him aside and asked him to shoot the best round of his career and I think he did that,” Paylor said. “He shot almost 10 strokes under his season average.”
Paylor said the team came together quickly after a sluggish beginning.
“We had a bumpy start, and maybe some of it was getting to know the kids’ games,” Paylor said. “What happened though, was we settled in and improved each week.
“By the time the final match rolled around (at River Landing) we took down Cape Fear by 18 strokes.”
The sweeping triumph helped HCA share the CRC title.
The Crusaders finished with an 11-3 mark and entered the 2A state tournament as the No.. 1 team with Stoppelbein ranked third in the state (70 average), Griffin fourth (72), Morgan 20th (70) and Williams 46th (87).
