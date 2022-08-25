TEACHEY – Last Friday night, a revamped and reloaded Wallace-Rose Hill football team crushed East Bladen 61-7 at the Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field on the grounds of Legion Stadium.

But wins, losses and everything in between pale after the WRH and Duplin County football community heard about the death of longtime offensive line coach Rick Jones. His “boys in the trenches” last fall unleashed three superb running backs to lead the Bulldogs to the East Region title.

