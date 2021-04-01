BEULAVILLE — In a season and year where almost any unlikely thing is believable, East Duplin will not be going to the state playoffs.
Last Friday’s 28-27 loss to Clinton was the final nail, although it was a carbon copy of all four Panthers’ losses this spring.
ED, 1-4 overall, needed to beat Clinton and then hope for the luck of the draw to be one of four teams in the East Central 2A Conference’s in-season playoffs to determine the two schools to represent the league in the NCHSAA playoffs.
The Panthers fell short on a two-point conversion with 3:03 to play.
ED rallied from a 21-7 deficit and dominated action in the second half.
But as in each of their losses, one play in one drive would have been enough to win the game.
In the spring-season-only ECC playoffs, Clinton and Midway advanced in one division and ED was eliminated, while Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan advance in the other division after the Bulldogs eliminated Goldsboro. JK’s Friday loss at Midway (40-20) was a crossover game between teams from different divisions.
East Duplin’s win over WRH (28-23) on Mar. 19 didn’t figure into the ECC playoff equation. They are in different conference three-team divisions, and lost to both opponents in their group by one point each — Clinton (28-27) and Midway (42-41).
In semifinal pairings this week, WRH hosts Midway, while JK travels to Clinton. The winners not only play for the ECC championship the following week, but also earn the conference’s two automatic bids to the state playoffs. The ECC champ should get the preferred seed over the runnerup.
One might say, ED could easily be 5-0, since one play in every loss could have changed the outcome.
Perhaps it’s better to say that ED was as good as any of its opponents.
And for reasons explained and not totally explained or completely understood, the Panthers will not be in the playoffs.
“We finish,” said Panther coach Battle Holley. “We’re going to come to practice, prepare and try to end this thing on a positive note. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses.
“Our kids played hard and gave great effort, and we came up short.”
Yet the crushing line came next.
“This is one of my better teams, it just hasn’t shown in the win-loss column,” Holley said.
What ED failed to do in the second half was capitalize on drives that ended at the Clinton 11- and 12-yard lines.
That seems more logical than criticizing Holley for going for the win on the two-point conversion.
“If I had it to do over, I’d do the same thing,” he said. “I told the kids at halftime that if we scored, we’d go for two. It’s a zero-or-hero call, and I’ll take the blame.
“But there’s no time for excuses or finger pointing.”
Avery Gaby pounced on a fumble near midfield to set up the Panthers’ final score.
KD McClarin, who had a season-high 223 yards, ripped off a run of 21 yards on third down to move the ball to the Clinton 27.
Russel Gabby picked up six yards and McClarin 19 to take it to the 3.
Gaby powered his way into the end zone to get ED in position for its first lead of the night.
But McClarin was stuffed a yard short of the goal.
It’s the first time ED has missed the state playoffs since 2014.
Missing the ECC playoffs pits the Panthers against Spring Creek this Thursday, and they close out the season the next week against Hertford County.
Goldsboro is at Fayetteville Terry Sanford this Thursday and hosts Spring Creek the next Friday.
Spring Creek, an ECC member in other sports, opted out of playing a full conference football schedule before the 2019 season. But it agreed to play the two ECC football teams that missed the conference playoffs so the NCHSAA would grant the conference two automatic playoff spots instead of the one assured to six-team conferences.
Talk about pandemic repercussions that are hard to understand.
Clinton (5-0) looked like it would rock the Panthers on Senior Night in Beulaville, as QB Blake Smith (162 yards rushing, 94 passing), RB Davion Smith (16-105 rushing, 2 TDs) and the Dark Horses were ready on the first whistle.
Clinton coverd 82 yards in seven plays, two of which were passes that Patrick Morrisey caught and turned them into first downs.
Blake Smith’s 23-yard scoring scurry up the middle on fourth-and-2 was just the first of his clutch plays.
McClarin bolted 21 yards on his first carry and looked as good as he’s looked this spring.
He hit the middle of the line, waited and then all but disappeared into a cloud of dust.
Russell Gaby scored from the 1 to tie it at 7-7.
The two quick scores were followed by a Dark Horse flash.
Smith made two fake handoffs and then scurried around the right side of the Panthers’ defense for a 63-yard score.
ED drove to the 18 on its next possession, but an interception by Davion Smith ended the threat.
Then Smith scored from the 17 after running the ball four times during the six-play march.
McClarin’s 22-yard score made it 21-14, but Clinton stretched its lead back to two touchdowns when Patrick Morrisey bolted 56 yards.
McClarin scored from the 43 on the fourth snap to make it 28-21.
ED then stopped the Dark Horses in the red zone just before the end of the first half.
Avery Gaby and Braxton Brown chased QB Smith out of bounds on fourth-and-goal from the 8.
That set the tone for the second half as ED found a way to keep both Smiths under control.
And the Dark Horses abandoned an early passing game that puzzled the Panthers.
“We made some adjustments and our kids continued to play hard,” Holley said.
McClarin fumbled the ball at the Clinton 26 on ED’s first third-quarter drive. The side judge called him down before the fumble but he was overruled by an official in the middle of the field.
Clinton drove to the ED 22 in seven plays, but the Panther defense held on fourth-and-7.
An ED chop block put the Panthers in a first-and 23 spot. Quartez Whitley’s 25-yard rumble and Gaby’s run to the 14 brought first downs, but Nick Cavenaugh’s pass on fourth-and-8 from the 12 was picked off by Jermaine Monroe.
Panther Clipboard
Brady Johnson had nine carries for 45 yards and a kickoff return as the up-man, on which a Dark Horse nearly ripped the helmet off his head. The senior ran undeterred and Clinton was flagged for a 15-yard face-mask penalty.
The combined record of teams that beat East Duplin is 18-2. The opposition would have just one loss if Clinton and Midway had not played one another.
Missing the ECC playoffs also means the Panthers will not play James Kenan. The two had played at least once a year since 1962 when ED opened its doors. Before consolidation, the Beulaville and Warsaw district high schools had played every year since 1953.
JK leads the all-time series 33-25, but ED leads 12-8 since 2000 and has won three of the past four.
The Panthers have also beaten WRH three of their last four encounters.
And so, in a weird season, JK and WRH go to the playoffs and ED does not.
Linebacker Brown leads the Panthers in tackles for the season with 57, followed by Russell Gaby, Avery Gaby and Duante Hall.
McClarin upped his rushing total to 533 yards following a slow start in which he went from the basketball court to the practice field.
Gaby, who does the bulk of his running up the middle has 346 yards, while Johnson, an end-sweep and counter runner, checks in with 274.