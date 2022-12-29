Balanced Crusaders roar to 13th straight win By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARRELLS – There is absolutely nothing unlucky about the number 13 for the Harrells Christian Academy basketball team.Last Friday the Crusaders ran the table on their 2022 schedule, dashing Southeastern Home School 67-52 for their 13th consecutive win.Five players landed in double figures as HCA (13-0) outscored the Cardinals in every quarter to slowly pull away.A better balance may not be possible as Dashaun McKoy fired in 15, Antonio McKoy and Zicareian McNeill 14 apiece, Ethan Spell 12 and BJ Bennett 11.HCA’s third victory of the week more than earned a 14-day hoops-free holiday.Coach Clayton Hall’s club has four non-conference games to start 2023 before digging into the heart of the league schedule with a trip to square off against Fayetteville Academy (9-6) on Jan. 12.The game-free holiday ends Tuesday with a home contest against Rocky Mount Academy (3-4). HCA travels to Southeastern Christian Academy on Friday.Two more blowoutsAntonio and Daushaun McKoy each tossed in 14 and combined for 18 rebounds last Monday when HCA thumped Berean Baptist (Fayetteville) in Harrells.McNeill added 11 and Spell, Bennett and Hakeem Murphy five markers apiece. Samir Gibbs contributed four points, eight boards and made five pass deflections.The opponent was different the following day but the results were similar on the Cru’s home court in a 66-43 conquest of Falcon Academy.HCA used a 20-7 rush in the second quarter to go in front 35-9 by halftime.Antonio McKoy (20), Dashaun McKoy (12 plus 21 rebounds) Bennett (10), Spell (7) and J’Kaeshi Brunson (nine points, 10 boards) all made significant contributions.Not many tense affairsHCA has a perfect record entering the new year and has rarely been tested.The Crusader have outscored the opposition 841 to 532 for an average spread of 65-41.In fact, there have only been three close encounters – 60-52 over Liberty Christian on Nov. 29, 58-55 over Thales Academy (Apex) on Dec. 2 and 54-40 over Wake Academy on Dec. 16.At the midway point of the season a number of Crusaders are maintaining gaudy statistics.Dashaun McKoy, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, is second in scoring at 16.2 points and tops in rebounds at 9.6, and he’s recorded seven double-doubles,Antonio McKoy, a 6-4 freshman, leads the team in scoring at 18.3 and is pulling down 6.2 boards.McNeill, a 6-0 sophomore, is scoring (9.2), rebounding (4.1) and leads the team in steals (3.2).Spell, one of two seniors on the squad, and Bennett, a junior, each check in for 5.8 points.Frosh Brunson (3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists) played fullback for the Crusaders football team, while Spell was a three-year starter at quarterback. mjaenicke@apgenc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders Football Team Antonio Mckoy Ethan Spell Sport Basketball American Football Rebound J'kaeshi Brunson Opponent Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBulldogs top Dark Horses as tuneup for expanding M.L. Carr TouarnamentGirls Roundup: Panthers tumble at home, Rebels thrash TigersWarsaw town manager resigns, accepts economic development director positionMarriage Licenses issued in Duplin County for November 2022Young, talented Tigers working through rash of injuriesDuplin's Elite: Braswell is Ms. VB,Outlaw takes Champion's Heart, Williams is top coachDuplin volunteer receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine awardStore clerk charged after underage driver crashes in DuplinWarsaw approves $5K salary increase for WPDDouglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement Images