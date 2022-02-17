TEACHEY – Emoni Bethea and Iliyah Pearsall made last Thursday night about them.
Both were clutch all night and especially in the fourth quarter as Wallace-Rose Hill avenged an earlier loss to James Kenan with a 44-33 win on Senior Night on Steve Robinson Court.
The two seniors, who combined for 27 points, helped the Bulldogs storm to a sizable lead and then slammed the door on a comeback by the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
The win was the third straight for WRH, which lost its first eight games of the season. The Bulldogs (4-13, 3-9) beat East Duplin earlier in the week and knocked off Pender 43-28 to avenge a previous loss.
A 3-pointer by Ron’Nyia Joyner a minute into the fourth got James Kenan to within 31-26. The Tigers had trailed by 13 points.
Bethea followed with back-to-back trifectas to push to edge to 37-29.
Both teams missed shots and free throws in the next three minutes before JK’s Emma Avent nailed a 3-pointer to trim it to five points – 37-32 – five minutes into the fourth quarter.
But Pearsall had ice in her veins and drained a 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining.
Sabrina Batts added a key hoop with 32 seconds left and Bethea connected on two charity tosses in the final 17 seconds.
Bethea finished with 15, Pearsall 12 and Batts six as WRH rewarded first-year coach Simmone Murray with three wins in six days.
Yet both contributed more than points. They were spark plugs and playing at a level they had not reached this season.
“They hit seven 3s and their two seniors had big nights,” JK coach Kenny Williams said. “They were the difference. We were missing two starters (Railei Mouton and TaLaizia Newkirk), but you have to hand it to Wallace.”
The Bulldogs’ buildup to the winning streak started around mid-season after a 36-31 loss to Kinston on the Vikings’ court on Jan. 11. Nine days later, WRH beat East Duplin 43-41 for its first win for coach Murray.
A 40-30 loss to James Kenan was part of the Bulldogs’ five-game skid leading up to the triumph over Pender (43-38) on Feb. 8. The Patriots had edged WRH 45-42 on Dec. 17.
Avent’s 10 markers topped JK, which got seven from Lillie Kornegay and six via Nora Williams.
Ironically, the Bulldogs and Tigers were to square off in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament on Tuesday this week at Southwest Onslow High.
No. 3 JK (8-10, 7-5) did not need to beat No. 6 WRH to secure the fourth seed. Other first-round games included No. 4 Kinston (10-11, 5-6) against No. 5 South Lenoir (9-13, 3-8) and No. 2 Southwest Onslow (20-1, 11-1) versus No. 7 East Duplin (3-17, 1-11).
North Lenoir (19-4, 11-1) won the coin flip over SWO to nab the No. 1 seed and automatic first-round bye. The Hawks take on the winner of WRH-JK. All semifinal and final games for both the boys and girls are at East Duplin.
JK’s third-place showing happened in large part due to a five-game winning streak that ran from Jan. 14 to Feb. 1.
Early signs point to James Kenan making the 2A playoff field. WRH and ED have been eliminated. That interrupts decades of postseason appearances by the Panthers, the most successful girls’ program in Duplin County history under the late Jerry Hunter, who won 507 games in almost three decades. WRH also had a few banner seasons during that span, mostly under Will Jeffers.
James Kenan had its best run in this millennium, first under the late Sherman Futch, who took the Tigers to three straight 1A East Regional semifinals and one final from 2000-02.
Strong play continued for a dozen years at JK with the guidance of Wendy Lanier, who was 161-107 (.601) from 2004-15 and once co-athletics director with Ronnie Batts before Ken Avent Jr. and Will Clark shared it for a year.
Last year, varsity assistant coach Tim Grady became head football coach and AD, after Clark resigned and Avent Jr. became athletics director for Duplin County Schools.