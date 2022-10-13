CHARLOTTE – Harrells Christian’s football team knows the other side of a lopsided loss.
The Crusaders were the punishers and not the punished the past two seasons that led to a berth in the NCISAA 2A state finals.
With that in mind, head coach Jason Arnette understood last Friday’s 56-6 loss to Charlotte Christian.
But he does not understand the rationale by the NCISAA.
“These crossover games between someone like us, who are really a 1A, going against a 4A won’t happen next year and shouldn’t have happened at all,” Arnette said. “There are not enough (independent) teams that play 11-man football and so the state started this arrangement.”
“I think even our kids understand they went against a team with a quarterback going to Appalachian State, running back to N.C. State and a wide receiver that has an offer from Michigan and defensive end with an offer from Notre Dame.
“But our kids played hard and didn’t quit, even though they were outnumbered.”
The Knights (5-2) scored four times in the opening quarter and two more before halftime and never looked back. QB David Hulbert was 10 for 10 for 215 yards and five touchdowns. Grant Tucker had three TD receptions, and Ryan Nensley and Armonte Ferguson one each. Charlotte Christian had 452 yards of total offense.
HCA’s lone score came via a 1-yard run by Ethan Spell in the fourth quarter.
RB Chamani Newton worked hard for his 51 yards in 10 carries as did J’Kaeshi Brunson (16-35 running, 2-25 in reception yardage).
HCA (2-5, 1-1) will host two of its final three regular season games against teams more on its level.
It starts when first-year GRACE Christian, 0-7 overall and 0-1 in Big East Conference play, comes to Murphy-Johnson Field on Friday.
HCA then travels to Raleigh to face Ravenscroft (7-1, 1-0) and returns home Oct. 2 to host Trinity Christian (4-2, 1-1).
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
