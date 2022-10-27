Jack Holley Field is the place for the biggest game in southeastern North Carolina.
Big because Wallace-Rose Hill plays James Kenan for second-place in the ECC and big because of the
super-sized linemen on both sides of the ball for both teams.
Here’s the beef
The Tigers beefed-up lines begin with senior Aiden Venecia (6-4, 255), who plays on both lines. On offense he is joined by Elijah Maye (6-4, 290), Maki Merriman (6-4, 290), D’Marion Artis (6-1, 250) and Alnelius Smith (6-2, 200).
On defense Venecia is surrounded by Marcus Baysden 6-5, 245 (who also subs a lot in OL), Tristan Diaz (6-3, 265), Desmond Player (5-10, 225) and subs Jerry Morrisey (5-9, 225) and Mattin Batts (6-0, 210).
“They’re huge, mean, nasty and fun to watch, except if you have to play them,” said WRH head coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Motsinger. Along with offensive coordinator Adam Scronce, Motsinger will look to penetrate and get around wide and tall-statured Tigers.
But JK head coach Tim Grady and coordinators Randy Pugh (offense) and son Tyler have likewise seen block-making and block-busting Bulldogs on film.
WRH’s lines feature Jackson Stampe (6-2, 257), Daniel Galvin (6-7, 308), Ashton Duff (6-1, 232), Jhaydyn Morisseau (6-4, 360), Juan Inestroza (6-1, 208), and Kevon Carr (5-10, 310). Jace Turner (5-11, 181) and Jacob Schrei-Reyes (6-1, 232), Khemani Murphy (5-6, 218), Dwashawn Taylor (6-0, 274) and Marcos Vallecillo (5-9, 210).
These players will make holes or plug them for WRH RBs Corbin Kerr (975 yards, 10 TDs), Irving Brown (1,034, 15 TDs), Lonnie Smith (473, 6 TDs) and versatile running QB threat Xzavier Pearsall (288, 4 TDs, 269, 8 TDs passing) out of Scronce’s Wing T attack he learned under Holley.
JK counters with Manny Bostic, who has 900 yards and 17 TDs, and Shykwon Williams (450, 5 TDs),
Josh Mitchell (255, 3 TDs), Xavier Boone (197, 4 TDs) and QB Slayden Smith (385 passing, 3 TDs) from the Single Wing attack of Randy Pugh.
Motsinger said WRH, JK and East Duplin are feared foes.
“Nobody in the east wants to play any of the three Duplin teams,” said Motsinger who coached at JK for three seasons before going to New Hanover. He hit Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017 and is 55-18.
The series
JK upset WRH (33-15) in the second game of the 2015 season in Warsaw, but lost to them in the 1AA East Region finals (29-13) later that season en route to its second of four straight state titles. That was the rivals’ third straight East finals meeting, with JK winning the first in 2013 (28-14) on the way to its third state championship in history.
But the Bulldogs have not lost in the rivalry since that early date in 2015, a streak that is nine straight games.
Last year’s game was close (36-28) but the average score for the previous eight WRH wins is 43.7-11.1, with Bulldog shutouts in 2016 and 2017. Motsinger is 7-0 vs. JK, and when he was at Kenan from 2003-04 he dropped all four against WRH.
WRH leads the all-time series 44-28.
Yet JK has made progress, as its 8-1 mark would suggest with its only setback 21-14 to ED.
“The kids, community and everyone is ready to see it go a different direction,” said Grady, who coached many of the WRH stars while at Charity Middle (2006-14). “It’s a classic rivalry that I’m excited to be a part of, and we’re all excited to see it change.
“Our kids bought in to what we were doing last year and now the program is turning the corner and changing. Wallace has an explosive backfield and do what they do extremely well. They have textbook execution of the Wing T, and I love grind and pound football.”
JK’s longest winning streak in the series is eight in a row (1974-81), but it took four straight from 2006-08 and four straight from 1960-63 after WRH won the first three in the series (1957-59).
“Any county win is a big win for us,” said Grady, “and I feel it’s going to be so close that mistakes, turnovers and great plays will determine who wins.”
Motsinger fears the Tigers’ offense.
“Offensively they are as good as anyone in the conference, and I think they have more athletes than anyone in the conference,” he said. “They have size and speed and a deep mix. They come right at you and it’s hard to defend.”
Bring on old-school rock ’em, sock ’em football.