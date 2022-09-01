WARSAW – Emanuel (Manny) Bostic’s time arrived last Friday night.
The senior running back played a key role last year in James Kenan’s resurgent football season when he enthusiastically manned one of several key support backfield roles behind then-senior Andrew Pender, who is now playing wide receiver at Presbyterian College.
But Bostic had his breakout game in last Friday night’s home opener, a 43-3 dispatching of Dixon.
The 5-10, 185-pounder carried the ball only five times – but four went for touchdowns. Included was a breakaway of 71 yards, another score from 26, and he netted 132 on the ground (26.4 per run).
“We emphasized that this was the first home game of our seniors’ last season,” said second-year head coach Tim Grady, “and Manny seized the day.”
Bostic and twin brother Elijah (Eli) are part of a backfield by committee as Grady and offensive coordinator Randy Pugh expand the offense to include a variety of formations.
One is the single wing, the primary offense of the first half of the 20th century at all levels.
“We’re digging deeper into our playbook weekly and hope we can be very versatile against our better opponents,” Grady said. “I tip my hat to our two coordinators, Randy on offense and his son Tyler on defense.
“They’re building depth, too. A lot of younger guys have played in these early games.”
Friday, the Tigers’ running game produced all of its 333 yards on just 28 attempts (11.9 per) – without an pass attempt. The clock ran continuously from early in the third quarter, after Kenan completed the scoring.
The Tigers have turned the page on their recent past, coming off their first winning record (6-4) in five seasons, but with state 1AA titles in 2007 and 2013.
Dixon, meanwhile, has had trouble winning since the mid-20th century, and recently has had but two winning records in at least the past 18 years.
The Bulldogs had lost their opener at home to East Duplin 49-0.
Bang-up start
Boone exploded for 45 yards on the game’s second snap to put the ball at the Bulldogs’ 21, then junior Shykwon Williams opened scoring with a short smash.
Quickly, senior linebacker Mason Brown intercepted a pass and romped into the end zone, but the score was nullified on a penalty.
No worry. Williams added his second touchdown on a 24-yard dash.
Next possession, Kenan had a nine-play drive with Bostic scoring his first TD, from 26 yards, to make it 21-0 at the quarter.
He zipped off his 71-yarder in the second quarter, breaking off the right side and eluding a Bulldogs’ diving attempt around the 15.
E. Wayne at JK
Thursday, 7 p.m.
James Kenan is at home again this week, meeting 2A Eastern Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors have split two home games, edging Southern Wayne 28-20 in their opener and falling to Charles B. Aycock 44-8.
“They’re big, fast, physical and athletic,” Grady said. We told the guys it only gets stiffer from here.”
JK has split with EW the past two seasons.
It won 37-27 at home in the 2021 spring season that was postponed from fall 2020 by the pandemic; then lost 40-19 last fall on the road.
Kenan has an open date the next week, Sept. 9, then travels to East Duplin Sept. 16 in both’s East Central 2A Conference opener.
Concessions boost
Grady said folks who attended last Friday’s game were in for a treat. Several of them.
“I want to say what a great atmosphere our people created at the game,” he said.
“Kenny Barrrett and Gerald Wilson have come on board to help Elwood Garner and the others with concessions.
“We saw a bunch of food trucks at the state track and field meet at (N.C.) A&T in Greensboro last spring and said they would be great for our football games.
“Now we’ve got four or five food trucks, with various types of food.
“We won our opener, and now our home opener, and the crowd is back with energy and excitement.”
The down side is that the concession stand manned by the school for decades has been closed.
Goodbye to striped
helmets – again
The tiger-striped design on JK’s helmets is gone again. The black stripes on gold helmets first appeared in the 2006 season, ordered by coach Kevin Motsinger before he accepted the head coaching job at New Hanover High.
They were worn through coach Ken Avent Jr.’s first eight of 11 straight campaigns – including 1AA state titles in 2007 and 2013.
Avent replaced them with a likeness of the Missouri Tigers’ design in 2014. the next year, he changed it to a smaller tiger head inside a circle for two years.
Will Clark went back to the stripes when he followed Avent in 2017, and he and is staff hand-placed adhesive-backed black stripes on gold helmets, giving the same effect as the first look.
But when the Tigers trotted out this year, the more traditional black helmets had a gold stripe down the middle with a gold “JK” on each side.
Tiger Tales
• Leading JK runners behind Bostic were sophomore Kendrick Zeleya with 50 on 5 carries (10.0), senior Boone with 47 on 2 (23.5) and sophomore Josh Mitchell with 47 on 4 (11.8).
• Top Tiger tacklers were Brown with 5 plus 3 assists McGee with 5 and 2. Each had 2 tackles for loss (TFL).
Marcus Baysden and Hassan Kornegay each had 3 stops, 2 assists and a TFL.
• Dixon mustered 96 yards total offense, going 6-of-17 passing for 83 yards with one interception.
• Brayan Guardado hit all 5 conversion kicks and is 10 for 11 this season.
