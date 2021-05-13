TRINITY — East Duplin’s three-hour bus ride to face Wheatmore in the 2A soccer playoffs was nothing compared to enduring a 6-1 loss to the Warriors.
Mirana Brown scored her team-high 16th goal, but by halftime the Panthers were down 4-1.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for ED, which climaxed its regular season with a win over Clinton to share the East Central 2A Conference title with the Dark Horses, who had won it the two previous seasons (2018 an 2019).
“It didn’t end the way we would have liked but we had an excellent season,” said Panther coach Joey Jones.
Ellie Garrison netted two goals and Summer Bowman, Maggi Messiner, Rian Perry and Haley Vaszuez connected for the Warriors, who lost to Croatan 3-2 in triple overtime in the second round.
It was the first loss of the season for Wheatmore (11-1).
