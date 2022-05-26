CAMDEN — No. 3 seed Camden County broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, added three more in the fifth, and defeated East Duplin 5-0 on Tuesday night last week in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A East Region playoffs.
The No. 12 Panthers (19-6) proved to be a very competent opponent . Much like the Bruins, East Duplin played tight defense and put the ball in play on offense.
They also had gritty left-handed pitcher Morgan Brown, who threw strikes and didn’t allow a Camden base hit until the fourth inning.
As she always seems to be, Camden hurler Morgen Brewton was toughest when she had a runner on base.
The junior allowed a base hit in each of the first four innings, but allowed no free passes. Relying on her outstanding team defense, she came through the threats unscathed.
Camden County (20-4) finally broke through with an aggressive base-running play by Carlyn Tanis. The speedy sophomore led off the fourth with a twisting pop fly over shortstop.
A Panther infielder got back for the ball and then misplayed it. Running all the way, Tanis slid safely into second base.
A sacrifice bunt by Peyton Carver moved Tanis to third, and then Morgan Gallop laid down a perfect squeeze bunt.
Brown handled it cleanly, looked home and saw she had no play. By the time she whirled and threw to first, Gallop had beaten it out for a hit and Camden led 1-0.
Ruby Arnette then singled, and Brewton worked a base on balls.
Sydney Tatum then came through with a run-producing, clean single to right field. The next two hitters were retired, but the Bruins had a two-run lead.
“Using our speed and aggressive base running is something we stress and practice,” said Camden coach Charles Nash. “We say think two bases more, not just going station to station. Being aggressive puts pressure on the defense. It puts them on their heels. I don’t want my players to worry about being thrown out as long as they are hustling, going all out.”
Brewton retired the side in order in the top of the fifth, and then the Bruins came back up looking to pad their lead.
Kamryn Nash opened with a line single to left field, and on the next pitch stole her team-leading 33rd base of the season. Tanis then smashed a liner up the middle with Nash trotting home.
Tanis took second on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Carver, who went all the way to third on an overthrow home. East Duplin changed pitchers, but Gallop capped off the rally with a solid single to left that scored Carver.
New Panther pitcher Addison Tuck retired the next three batters, but the damage was done. Camden had a 5-0 lead with six outs to go.
Strong down the stretch, Brewton allowed a two-out double in the sixth, but then got the third out on a routine fly ball to right. She set the Panthers down in order in the seventh, getting the final out on her third strikeout of the game. She did not issue a single base on balls.
“We don’t expect our pitcher to strike out 10 batters,” said Nash. “We work hard on our defense which includes making all the right throws, not allowing the extra base. We manufactured a couple of runs tonight, which included the successful squeeze play. We took advantage of our opportunities.”
Diamond Notes
Camden, which captured the 1A state title last spring, lost 4-3 last Friday to No. 1 Washington (26-0) in the fourth round.
Junior catcher Ashlyn Stokes finished out her career with a double and single in three trips to the plate.
East Duplin senior Colby Bond lashed a pair of singles, while sophomore Kinsley Bond was 1 for 3. ED’s leading hitter, Chandler Mobley (.507, eight doubles, two triples, five homers,) was 0 for 3.
ED captured its most wins since getting back-to-back 21-win seasons in 2016 and 2017.
The Panthers won 19 of 22 after starting off the season with non-conference losses to Richlands and Midway.
ED whipped No. 21 seed East Bladen 6-5 in the first round and No. 5 Princeton 8-2 in the second.
Wildcats lose
heartbreaker
to Cape Fear
Richlands’ run at a 3A title came to a halt with a 1-0 loss to Cape Fear in nine innings on Tuesday last week.
Wildcat Mackenzie Goin struck out 16, while her counterpart Lexi Glemaker fanned 12. Both issued a walk as the two teams combined for five hits, three of which came off Wildcat bats.
Reagan Stapleton punched a pair of hits in four trips, while Aliyah Torres was 1 for 3.
Nicole Gilroy and Noni MacFadden each whacked a hit for No. 3 Cape Fear.
Sixth-seeded Richlands, which won the Coastal 3A Conference crown, finished 17-8.
Goin wound up with an 11-5 record and an 0.84 ERA. She had 219 strikeouts and 17 walks in 117 innings.
She had 30 strikeouts in one game earlier in the season.
Cape Fear (24-4) faces No. 1 seed Eastern Alamance in the East Region final this week.
Michael Jaenicke contributed to this story.